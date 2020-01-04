KCEOC Career Advisor, Keith Greene, announced at Knox County UNITE’s December meeting that KCEOC is now offering the Opportunity Youth Program.
Greene explained, this program is offered to young adults (ages 18 to 24) who are neither in school or employed and have a history of court involvement (such as: misdemeanors, felonies.)
“The combination of the services provided through our Opportunity Youth program, along with collaborations with other local agencies will allow the youth the opportunity to overcome their past, gain life skills and employment to help ensure they are better able to provide for themselves and their families," said KCEOC's Alicia Hill.
While some might refer to these young people as “disconnected” or “at-risk”, this program is an opportunity that can possibly change the narrative.
According to Greene, there are Knox County residents who are eager to further their education and gain work experience. KCEOC wants to help those same individuals reach their full potential. Greene added, “The program offers career counseling, educational tuition support, leadership skills, and eventual employment! This is a great program for our community.”
If you or a family member would like additional information about eligibility for the Opportunity Youth Program, you may call the KCEOC Kentucky Career Center Jobsight office at 606-546-2639 or visit the office on 464 Court Square in Barbourville, KY. Please call in advance before visiting, this will ensure that the application process goes smooth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.