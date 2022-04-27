After more than two years of work and delays because of COVID–19 visitors to Corbin will again have the opportunity to, “eat where it all began.”
The original KFC on U.S. 25W in north Corbin reopened to inside dinning Friday.
Local officials, members of KFC Founder Colonel Harland Sanders’s family and representatives of owner JRN, Inc. joined together outside for a ribbon cutting before touring the remodeled restaurant.
“We are just very excited to be here, very proud to be a steward of the brand,” said Tyrone Neal, who co-owns JRN, Inc., the company that owns KFC’s Corbin franchise location along with his brothers, Clay and Brett.
“Our father, John R. Neal, bought the restaurant in 1973 and, essentially, saved it from the wrecking ball,” Tyrone Neal said noting the location includes the original building.
The renovations include an herb and spice room, walk-through model of Sanders Café’s original kitchen and hotel room, several photo opportunities and various displays of antique and/or unique merchandise.
“Our goal was to restore and to preserve,” Tyrone Neal said. “The original fabric of the building has always been extremely important to us. But modernizing the kitchen to accommodate the equipment, needs and safety measures was also important.”
Tyrone Neal said as part of the renovations, the goal is to be able to show the history of Sanders, whom is the most famous restaurant icon in the world.
As to what is next, Tyrone Neal said planning is continuing for renovations to Sanders’ home that is still standing on property adjoining the restaurant.
“We are still figuring all of that out,” Tyrone Neal said of plans for the house. “It is a surprise yet to come.”
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said Friday was a great day for tourism in the area as the original KFC, along with Cumberland Falls, are two of the largest attractions in the area.
“It is one of the things that gets people in the door,” Monhollen said.
With the revamped museum again open, Monhollen said it will not only attract new visitors, but give those who have previously visited a reason to return.
Corbin Tourism and the City of Corbin have taken steps in an effort to attract visitors stopping to see the KFC to continue south on U.S. 25W to see what else Corbin has to offer.
Signage is posted coming out of the parking lot noting that Downtown Corbin and Sanders Park is to the right.
In addition, a visitor’s kiosk has been installed in the entryway.
Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said the kiosk will have information on area hotels, attractions and other items of interest.
“Everything there is to see and do in Corbin,” Monhollen said noting it will also have a QR code that will bring up the Corbin Tourism website, and have all of that information for visitors to take with them on their phones.
“It will also have a guest book, so we can keep track of where people are coming from,” Monhollen said.
Monhollen said she is excited for visitors to see what the museum has to offer.
“It is a completely different experience,” Monhollen said. “It is an actual hands-on engage the senses experience.
Not only focuses on the Colonel It also focuses on KFC and the transition that KFC has made through the years be it with packaging or icons. It’s interactive for the kids. So it is something the whole family can enjoy.”
