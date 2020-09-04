Mrs. Orpha Bryant Carter Miller, age 99, of Woodbine, Kentucky passed away Wednesday evening at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Jerry Randall & Marilyn (Miles) Carter, Ancil Lee & Ellen (Simpson) Carter all of Woodbine, Kentucky. Johnny Dean & Cathy (Cook) Miller of Arjay, Kentucky and Ronald Lee & Bonnie (Lay) Miller of Corbin, Kentucky. Doris Kay (Miller) & Stanley Hensley of London, Kentucky and Connie Joe (Miller) & Bret Hash of Canton, Georgia. She was also blessed with 28 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Chapel Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl & Zella (Evans) Bryant, by her first husband, Lewis Nelson Carter, by her second husband, John Paul Miller, by three sons, Arnold Lewis Carter, Mattie Arvil Carter and Paul Wayne Miller, by six daughters, Ruby Effie Carter, Donna Lou Carter, Geneva Arlenne (Carter) Griggs, Flora Ann (Carter) Novak, Dorothy Edna (Carter) Toucheck and Paulette (Miller) Parsons.
Funeral services for Mrs. Orpha Bryant Carter Miller will be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Stanley Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Wofford Cemetery in the Rockhold Community of Whitley County. The family of Mrs. Orpha Bryant Carter Miller will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Miller family.
