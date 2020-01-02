Oshia Stivers Taylor, 84, of Corbin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Her husband Hershel W. Taylor passed away March 1st of this year.
Born at Nicklesville, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Lee Vicars. A sister Ossie Ferree and brothers Rufus Vicars and Kemper Vicars also preceded her in death.
Oshia enjoyed collecting items that interested her.
She is survived by a son, David Stivers and wife Lynn of Corbin and their son Jonathan; a daughter, Debra Phillips and husband Grant of London; brothers Ancil Vicars (Shirl) and Cecil Vicars (Judy); stepsons Roy Stivers and Jimmy Stivers; step grandchildren Stephen Phillips (Kim) and Raina May (Tracy); step great-grandchildren Weston and Trevor May, and Griffin and Taylor Phillips; several nieces and nephews, including Carol Logan.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8pm Thursday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will be there at 1pm Friday with Pastor Dale Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
