Otis L. Earls, Sr., 78, of Corbin passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home. Born December 16, 1941, in Corbin, he was the son of the late Crawford and Fannie Earls.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Esta Earls and Eva Earls, and by a brother, Crawford Earls, Jr.
Otis thoroughly enjoyed outdoor activities, particularly fishing and hunting, but his fondest outdoor activity was being outside with his grandsons. Other special time with his grandchildren, including dancing with his granddaughters, was very important to him. He also liked playing cards and woodworking, especially designing jewelry boxes.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Georgia Mae Ridener Earls; one daughter: Sandra Wilson of Corbin; two sons: Otis Earls, Jr., of Corbin and Emby Earls and wife Lora of Corbin; seven grandchildren: Curtis Wilson, Lindsey Sherman, Christi Ford, Carrie Bass, Ryan Wilson, Joshua Earls, and Mitchell Earls; a host of great grandchildren; and three sisters: Audrey Lemaster of Hamilton, Ohio, Ruth Skidmore of Christmas, Florida, and Rose Boettcher and husband Lee of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation and funeral services with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating will be private in accordance with the recent COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery.
