2022 unite fishing winners
By Jeff Ledington

The 16th annual Knox County UNITE Coalition Fishing Tournament took place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 104 boats took part in the event that serves as KCUC's largest fundraiser. 

1st- Dale West

2nd- Terry Ledford and John Detherage

3rd- Charlie Davis and James Stidham

4th- David Goodin and Dalton Cook

5th- Zac and Thomas Wilson

6th- Leslie Coots and Chet Couch

7th- Matt Woolum and Dustin Carpenter

8th- Dylan Adams and Ryan Phillips

9th- Trevor Mills and Corey Owens

10th- Shaw Owens and Larry Marler

11th- James Miracle and Lance Smith

12th- Chris French and Korey Snyder

13th- Corey Cobb and Stacey Warren

14th- Blake marcum and Brandon Spurlock

15th- Kevin Spurlock and Morsie Colwell

25th- Tony Patterson and Chris Mills

Big Trash Fish- Phillip and Bill Miller

Big Large Mouth Bass- Scott and Paul Sevier

