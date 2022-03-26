The 16th annual Knox County UNITE Coalition Fishing Tournament took place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 104 boats took part in the event that serves as KCUC's largest fundraiser.
1st- Dale West
2nd- Terry Ledford and John Detherage
3rd- Charlie Davis and James Stidham
4th- David Goodin and Dalton Cook
5th- Zac and Thomas Wilson
6th- Leslie Coots and Chet Couch
7th- Matt Woolum and Dustin Carpenter
8th- Dylan Adams and Ryan Phillips
9th- Trevor Mills and Corey Owens
10th- Shaw Owens and Larry Marler
11th- James Miracle and Lance Smith
12th- Chris French and Korey Snyder
13th- Corey Cobb and Stacey Warren
14th- Blake marcum and Brandon Spurlock
15th- Kevin Spurlock and Morsie Colwell
25th- Tony Patterson and Chris Mills
Big Trash Fish- Phillip and Bill Miller
Big Large Mouth Bass- Scott and Paul Sevier
