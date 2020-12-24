Over 130 kids receive gifts through Central Elementary’s Angel Tree.
On Friday, the school held a drive-thru for students participating in the Angel Tree program. Families were able to come through from 1 p.m. til 2 p.m. In all, over 130 kids from 60 Angel Tree families were served, as well as 20 more families not in the program. Children received toys, food baskets, birthday cakes, hygiene products, clothes, and shoes.
“We’re so blessed and thankful for our wonderful and generous donors,” said Family Resource Coordinator Susie Prichard.
Donors included CES staff, families, churches, local businesses, the National Guard, Toys for Tots, and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.