The Dirty South Truck Show, organized by Knox native Travis “Big T” Smith of the Dirty South Truck Club, held its first event in Barbourville at the old waterpark on Saturday.
The show featured over 60 entries including lifted, lowered, and classic trucks, as well as numerous jeeps. Backroads Barbeque was onsite serving food while music played from the nearby stage.
Vehicles came from near and far for a chance to take home a trophy. Frankfort’s Stephen Thomson won the Show Stopper award while Louie Hardin of Middlesboro won the Flex Competition. Best in Show Jeep went to Tommy Bosley of Tazewell; Best in Show Lifted was won by Barbourville’s Trevor Deaton. Barbourville’s Michael Gregory won Best in Show Classic and Dalton Baumann of Williamsburg won Best in Show Lowered.
“Thanks to everyone that came out to enjoy our trucks,” said Smith on the great turn out. He also expressed excitement for the next show, a joint venture with Knox Street Thunder on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. “it’s going to be one huge town holiday event,” Smith said of the Independence Day show.
More photos from the show can be seen on MountainAdvocate.com, including photos of the winners by Nicole Mills from NM Photography, and the Dirty South Truck Show Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.