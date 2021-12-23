Chief Winston Tye reports that on December 7 th 2021, Det. Adam Townsley, Officer Karl Middleton, and Officer Colby Patterson was dispatched to assist the Barbourville Fire Department which was at a medical emergency call of an overdose in the parking lot of a local business in Bimble.
Once on scene Det. Adam Townsley administered Naloxone (Narcan) to the overdose victim while fire department members performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Det. Adam Townsley began the investigation and was able to obtain information about a source of supply which had sold a possible counterfeit Oxycodone tablet.
After receiving this information was able to establish probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence of Curtis Messer of Flat Lick.
Upon execution of the search warrant at the residence, Barbourville Police Department Officers were able to locate and seize approximately 1200 dosage units of controlled substances to include Oxycodone, Suboxone, and other Controlled substances, two loaded firearms, and several thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds. Curtis Messer was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond for the following charges:
POSSESION OF A HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON
TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 2ND OR > OFF-(<10 D.U. DRUG UNSPECIFIED SCH1&2)
TRAFF. IN LEGEND DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE
TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 2ND DEGREE, 2ND OFF - (>OR=20D.U. DRUGUNSPECIFIED SCH 3)
TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 3RD DEG, 1ST OFF - (>120 D.U. DRUG UNSPECIFIED)
TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 2ND DEGREE, 1ST OFF - (<20D.U. DRUG UNSPECIFIED SCH 3)
Det. Adam Townsley is continuing the investigation and was assisted by Chief Winston Tye, K-9 Officer Eric Martin accompanied by K9-Chaby, Officer Karl Middleton, Officer Colby Patterson, Officer Derek Eubanks, and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office drug interdiction Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor. Further charges related to this investigation will be presented to a Knox County Grand Jury, the victim is considered in stable condition at Barbourville ARH and expected to make a full recovery.
