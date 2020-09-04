The Panther Football League is a junior football league in Knox County that offers flag football in grades K-2, and tackle football in grades 3-6. Thanks to our local sponsors, the K-2 flag league is free of charge for all Knox County students. For students in grades 3-6 participating in tackle football, the participation fee is only 40$ per child.
The mission of the Panther Football League is to encourage growth and good character, to build unity among athletes through good sportsmanship, instill positive learning and attitude building so each athlete can be the best they can be, and most importantly, keep the athlete safe through proper coaching of fundamentals and technique.
We are currently still taking sign-ups for all grade levels. You can sign-up through our website at knoxpfl.com, or in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Thompson Park from 5:30-6:00.
