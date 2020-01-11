The Knox Central Panthers defeated Corbin 75-70 at Bell County in the 2A Sectional Championship game.
Panthers are 2A Sectional Champs!
- By Tim Branstetter
- Updated
Tim Branstetter
Sports Reporter
