A game that featured multiple ties went down to the wire in Knox County on Friday night. With 31.5 seconds remaining in the game, the Knox Central Panthers held the Bourbon County Colonels out of the end zone on an attempted game-winning 2-point conversion to secure their second one-point win in as many weeks.
Ethan Mills led the Panthers offense with three rushing touchdowns. Seth Huff added a touchdown, and Abe Brock added a receiving touchdown.
The Panthers struck first on a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Mills to take an early 7-0 lead. It took the Colonels a few drives to get on the board, but early in the second period, they did just that, and knotted the game at seven points each.
With 9:50 remaining in the first half, Mills struck pay dirt for the second time in the game. The following PAT was successful, leaving the Panthers in charge by one touchdown, 14-7. Knox Central forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive, but gave it right back to Bourbon County a couple of plays later on a similar fumble. The Colonels capitalized on the drive, tying the game at 14-points each.
For the third time in the game, Mills found his way into the end zone, leaving Knox Central with a 20-14 lead after an unsuccessful PAT. The Panthers maintained the six-point advantage going into the halftime break.
Bourbon County again found the end zone on a quarterback keeper by Clay Estes, however, Knox Central blocked the ensuing PAT to keep the game tied at 20. In back-to-back weeks, the Panthers have had their games decided by PATs.
After three big runs, Huff worked his way into the end zone with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter, and booted through a successful PAT to give the Panthers the advantage yet again, 27-20. With 8:27 remaining in the game, Estes connected on a shovel pass for a touchdown. The following PAT was good, tying the game for the final time at 27-points each.
Brady Worley connected with Abe Brock for a 44-yard passing touchdown with 3:22 remaining in the game to give the Panthers their final advantage, 34-27. With 31.5 seconds remaining, the Colonels found the end zone for the final time of the game, drawing them to within one point of the Panthers.
Electing to go for the victory, rather than the tie, Knox Central's defense held Estes out of the end zone on a quarterback keeper, allowing them to take one snap in victory formation, and secure their second consecutive one-point win.
Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins says that winning tightly contested games speaks to his teams resilience.
"They certainly make it interesting," he said with a laugh. "It takes a lot of toughness to make a play right there. That's a good football team; they have a lot of skilled players and they took advantage of some stuff. We've been working on run-run-run so much in preparation for Harlan County, then this bunch comes down here and spreads it around and throws it. They did a good job, but it shows a lot of toughness for our team."
Hoskins admitted that his team would need to be on their a-game next week against Southwestern.
"We've got some things to work on," he said. "I think that after we watch this film, we will have no problem keeping our heads on straight and being ready for the next game. We've got to play a heck of a football team next week in Southwestern. They've beat some good teams already, and that says a lot about the type of team they have."
The Panthers will travel to Pulaski County to take on the Southwestern Warriors on September 25. Kick-off is set for 7:30.
