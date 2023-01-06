In a Thursday night 13th region matchup, the Knox Central Panthers hosted the Green Dragons of Harlan Independent. Knox Central entered this contest looking for their first win of the season facing a Harlan squad with only two losses on the season. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they would fall short as the Green Dragons were victorious with a final score of 96-48.
Knox Central gave their best effort led by Austin Bargo with 11 points on the night, however, Harlan’s high octane scoring was simply too much to overcome. The Green Dragons were led by Kyler McLendon and Jae’dyn Gist, both with 28 points each, including seven three-pointers from McLendon. Harlan also got major contributions from Kaleb McLendon with 15 points, including three from beyond the arc and 11 points from William Austin.
The Green Dragons were on fire from the perimeter on this night as they were able to connect on an impressive 12 three-pointers throughout the game. However, their scoring onslaught was made possible through a balanced offensive attack. That being said, their outside shooting was certainly on display, especially with Kyler and Kaleb McLendon who themselves hit on ten attempts from beyond the arc.
The Panthers were simply not able to keep up from outside with just one three-point make on the night by Jacob Smith. That being said, they were able to get scoring contributions from numerous sources with nine players able to break into the scoring column. Besides Bargo, Evan Hobbs was able to break double figures with 10 points in the game and Braydon Mills scored eight points on the night as well.
There is still plenty of the season left for both teams as they continue through their respective schedules. Going forward, the 12-2 Green Dragons will try to keep their winning ways going as they face Lynn Camp in their next matchup. As for the Panthers, they will attempt to break into the winning column as they face Bell County on January 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.