The Knox Central Panthers pulled away late for a 83-63 victory over Cordia on Tuesday, December 17.
The Panthers trailed 22-17 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Lions 20-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-35 edge at the half.
Knox Central held Cordia to 11 points in the third quarter and held a 58-46 lead with one period left to play.
Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with 20 points, while Isaac Mills and Kevionte Turner finished with 15 points each. Andrew Sizemore chipped in 12 points for the Panthers.
