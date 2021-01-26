The Knox Central Lady Panthers hosted the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night in Barbourville. Both teams were coming off of wins, with Knox Central defeating Middlesboro on January 25th, and Lynn Camp taking care of business against Cordia on the road on January 23rd.
In just their second game back from quarantine protocol, the home standing Lady Panthers dispatched Lynn Camp 82-41 in Barbourville on Tuesday night.
Knox Central took a commanding 28-9 lead in the opening frame, and never looked back.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Presley Partin and Halle Collins, who totaled 22 points each. They were followed by Timberly Fredrick with 13, Caylan Mills with 10 points, Brianna Gallagher with seven points, Zoey Liford with four points, and Summer Edmonson and Zoey Hamilton who added two points each.
The Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Natalie Fanella with 15 points. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler and Abby Mabe with eight points each, Isabella Blevins with six points, and Alexis Lowe and Lindsey Cox, who added one point apiece.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix stated that his team struggled with the pressure of Knox Central, while contending that the Lady Panthers are loaded with weapons.
"We didn't play very well," he said. "They have a lot of weapons all over the floor. We struggled in handling their full-court pressure. We got to where we figured it out, and they changed it up and made things hard on us again. Credit to Knox Central, they've got a heck of a team. We would try to force them inside, and they'd start hitting everything from the outside -- we'd start trying to put pressure on them on the perimeter, and they'd just get to the basket. They're a very high quality team, and I think we can build off this game. We're just going to keep working hard to get better every day."
Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders was pleased with his team's performance at home.
"We just wanted to see effort and a lot of heart tonight," he said. "This is only our second game back. We didn't play great defense against Middlesboro, so we wanted to focus on our defense. I thought we did well in the press. Having Gallagher back in the line-up tonight, which was big for us, especially on the boards. Any time you get a big district win, you've gotta be happy."
With the win, Knox Central improved to 4-0 on the season. With the loss, the Lady Wildcats moved to .500 on the season with a 5-5 record.
