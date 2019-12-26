The Knox Central Panthers opened their own holiday tournament with an 84-62 victory over the Halls Red Devils on Thursday, December 26.
It was the Turner and Turner show as brothers Jevonte Turner (Jr) and Kevionte Turner (Sr) poured in 18 points each to lead the Panthers. Their little brother Kevin Turner (Fr) also got in on the action with five points.
The Panthers led 40-26 at the half and never let up. Andrew Sizemore scored 14 points for Knox Central and Abram Brock added eight points.
