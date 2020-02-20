With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Knox Central Panthers closed out their home schedule with a win over Barbourville on senior night, 74-61.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 17-8 lead with two three-pointers from Zach Patterson and a three-pointer from Kevionte Turner, but the Tigers battled back to within two points behind a 7-0 run, led by Shawn Vaughn.
The teams traded buckets throughout the duration of the second quarter, with Knox Central holding a 41-37 advantage at halftime. As play resumed in the third, the teams continued to trade buckets. In the final frame, the home team Panthers pulled away to secure a 13-point victory.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Zach Patterson with 32 points. He was followed by Javonte Turner with 21, Abe Brock with nine, Isaac Mills with four, Kevionte Turner with three and Colby Elliot with two.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Shawn Vaugh with 20 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with 17, Jordan Collins with 12, Matt Warren with seven, David Collet with three and Dylan Moore with two.
“I think our experience was a bit of a factor in the way the game closed out,” said Barbourville coach Cody Messer. “I’m playing three or four sophomores out there, and I think that got us in the end. We gave up some offensive rebounds that ended up biting us in the tail a little bit, and their length really bothered us defensively as well.”
“We just weren’t going to be denied,” said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. “Barbourville is a very solid team. They’re coached very well, and they play hard. They went to South (Laurel) and only lost by 10. Like we’ve said from the beginning, this region is deep. Realistically, there are about nine or ten teams that could win the thing.”
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 20-7 on the season and 3-0 in district play. With the loss, the Tigers moved to 11-14 on the season and now bolster a 2-1 mark in district play.
Knox Central closes out the regular season on the road against North Laurel on Feb. 21. The Tigers will close out the regular season at home against McCreary Central.
