The Knox Central Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 70-59 victory over Harlan County on Thursday, Jan2.
The Panthers outscored the Black Bears 23-12 in the final period to get the win. Jevonte Turner led the way for Knox Central with 25 points and earned Player of the Game. Andrew Sizemore was on fire for the Panthers as he knocked down six three-pointers and finished with 22 points. Kevionte Turner scored eight points and Isaac Mills added five points.
