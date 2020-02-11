With sickness and inclimate weather influencing recent scheduled games, the Knox Central Panthers got their first taste of action in nearly a week when they traveled to Pineville to take on the Mountain Lions in a district contest.
From start to finish, the Panthers dictated the pace of the game, increasing their lead to as many as 20+ points. A strong effort from Pineville in the final frame allowed for a much more respectable score in the final totals, however, it wasn’t enough to overcome Knox Central as they held on to secure a 11-point victory, 75-64.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Jevonte Turner with 20 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 17 points, Kevionte Turner with 11 points, Andrew Sizemore with 11 points, Zach Patterson with 10 points, Jacob Abner with two points and Abram Brock with two points.
The Mountain Lions were led in scoring by Sean Phipps with 27 points. He was followed by Clay Goodin with 15 points, Keean Fuson with eight points, Landon Couch with five points, Austin Fuson with four points, Ty Clark with three points and Eli Thompson with two points.
“We're starting to gel as a team,” said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. “We were as smooth offensively as we’ve been all year. Our ball movement was great. We are still cleaning things up collectively on defense. It was a good district win for us.”
“We dug ourselves a hole that was too big to come back from,” said Pineville coach Brad Levy. “I was very proud of our kids for how they responded at halftime and fought back. We haven’t always responded well to adversity this season, but our team had several opportunities to lay down and fold, but they kept playing for each other and made it interesting late.”
The Panthers improved to 17-5 on the season while Pineville moved to 8-13 overall. Knox Central was slated to take on the Clay County Tigers in a pivotal 13th Region match up at home on Tuesday night. The Tigers currently sit at number-two in the region with an RPI of .61041, while the Panthers sit at number-three, with an RPI of .59696. With a .01345 separation in RPI, the two teams are a pair of the most evenly rated teams in the region.
