Parade Committee starts a new holiday tradition

For more than 25 years, Barbourville has celebrated the Christmas season with the ‘I Believe in Santa Claus’ parade. This year, the Parade Committee has decided to continue the 'spirit of giving' with a new holiday tradition even after the parade is over.
Eight students from all around Knox County were treated to cookies and candy canes at the Knox County Extension Office on Saturday, December 14.
Followed by a huge surprise - each student received a brand-new bicycle from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
"I love being apart of this committee for the kids in our community," said parade committee member Judy Marsh. "I hope, through this giveaway, they will see that there's good people in the world who care about them."
Michael Mitchell, President of the 'I Believe in Santa Claus' Parade Committee, also ensured each kid walked away - not only with a new bike - but with a treat bag filled with fruit and candy.
“I was so grateful my little girl was apart of this,” said Katlyn Stewart. “She had a great time and is enjoying her new bike. Thank you to all who made this possible.”
