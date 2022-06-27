Two people were arrested Saturday morning after the Knox County Sheriff's Office was informed of a pair of small children being found in the road.
Upon arrival, deputy Sam Mullins discovered the children at a neighbor's residence. The individual who found the children stated that one was lying in the roadway while the other was running toward them. Child Protective Services was contacted and arrived on the scene shortly after.
When social services arrived, the children's mother, Katelyn Hamilton reportedly called 9-11 to report her children missing; the call came roughly one hour after Mullins and the social worker had custody of the children.
Both Hamilton and the children's father, Brandon Cottingham, were arrested and charged with felony Wanton Endangerment in the first-degree. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison.
The two children were released to a family member, along with a third child found in the parent's residence. Both Hamilton and Cottingham were released on bond following their arraignment on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.