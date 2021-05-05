Knox County’s Bill Parrott took first place in Group Four at the first ever Pine Mountain Hillclimb this weekend.
Parrott’s Mini Cooper ran the 1.5 mile course up the mountain in two minutes and thirteen seconds. The first of its kind race at the historic state park was sponsored by Sports Car Club of America, Grassroots Motorsports, and Backroads Appalachia. Organizers hope this will be the first annual running of the race
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.