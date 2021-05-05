Parrott 2.jpeg

Knox County’s Bill Parrott took first place in Group Four at the first ever Pine Mountain Hillclimb this weekend. 

parrott car 2.jpeg

Parrott's Mini

Parrott’s Mini Cooper ran the 1.5 mile course up the mountain in two minutes and thirteen seconds. The first of its kind race at the historic state park was sponsored by Sports Car Club of America, Grassroots Motorsports, and Backroads Appalachia. Organizers hope this will be the first annual running of the race

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you