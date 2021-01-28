AmeriCorps members will continue serving as mentors, college guides and tutors in schools in Bell, Knox, Leslie and Perry counties during the spring semester through a $1.2 million continuation grant awarded to Partners for Education at Berea College last year from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and Serve Kentucky.
The grant allows for 80 full-time positions, and applications are currently being accepted for open positions in local schools.
“National service programs are making important contributions engaging students, improving academic achievement, and serving as connectors between the classroom and home,” Beverly Strange, associate director of AmeriCorps PFE, said. “Our members meet each student at their level of need and provide an additional layer of support. During the uncertain times we have been facing with COVID-19, our members have been able to quickly shift from in-person to virtual support services while continuing to meet the needs of our students.”
Serve Kentucky Executive Director Joe Bringardner said AmeriCorps members are “local citizens helping their neighbors, and COVID-19 has made this service more important and timely.”
AmeriCorps members are committed to increasing math achievement and connecting students with postsecondary and career information. Members provide services in mentoring, youth engagement, service learning and parent partnership. Those interested can apply at my.americorps.gov/mp/login.do.
For additional information on AmeriCorps PFE in Knox County, email Kathy Gray at grayk@berea.edu.
Partners for Education at Berea College uses a place based, student focused approach to improve educational outcomes in Appalachian Kentucky. By braiding services and aligning federal, state and private funding streams, Partners for Education works to ensure all Appalachian students succeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.