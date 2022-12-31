Party Punch for New Years Eve

I’m wondering how many of y’all got the newest electronic technology underneath the Christmas tree this year?
Technology based gifts weren’t always a hit in our household growing up, my dad once declared war on my Speak and Spell over the word “Principal” not “Principle”. That was the last time Santa brought something like that to our house.
My mother treated us to a big desktop computer Christmas of 1999. I remember it was a time of media freak outs over Y2K and thinking just our luck to get a fancy computer and the world come to a crashing end a week later.
My friend Sherri Asher, who was already a pro with her own computer came over to help set it up and show us how to use it. I was familiar with desktop games from school, but never been on real internet as it was dial up in those days and someone would call your house (the landline) and it would be another 30 minutes of fingers crossed and quarreling.
We were so excited just to get a computer that we hadn’t even purchased a desk yet so this large and heavy piece of equipment was sprawled across the kitchen table. Sherri hard at work setting up and installing programs, mom and I flanked on each side of her in awe.
Sherri suggested the best thing to get familiar with the internet is to go to a chat room. This was a time before MySpace, Facebook, or Twitter; people rarely knew how to access email in the workplace.
Sherri creates my mother a screen name and we walk into the unknown abyss of the world wide web with eyes wide open. Suddenly a quick ping from the screen, several folks in the same chat room welcome her with a Hello or How are you Claudetta?
No sooner that Sherri exclaimed they are welcoming you to Yahoo, my mother had slapped at us the way mothers do when wanting you to get down or out of harms way and had fell down underneath the table hiding. “You turn that off and get that outta’ here, I don’t like that! They can see me and I can’t see them!” Mom snapped at us.
Sherri and I then hit the floor and laughed til we cried! Sherri explained to mom they can not see us as there is no camera, they saw her name where she entered the chat room.
It took mom a little while to warm up to the computer, but now you can hardly get her off of it. As I said before, we never really been big on technology.
If you’re looking for something to ring in the New Year with, try this easy punch recipe. Hope your New Year is filled with happiness and many blessings.
