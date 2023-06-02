It’s obvious upon meeting Dara Carmack that she radiates her passion. It’s her dream to prepare everyone in this area for success and enjoyment in the water! This dream began when she was just sixteen years old. That’s when Carmack began teaching students how to swim or perfect their skill. Since that time, she has been busy, not only teaching individuals, but also groups, and teams.
In January, Carmack came to the owners of the Corbin Wellness Center with the idea of using their facility to teach swimming classes. The result of that meeting breathed life into her dream. She voiced, “I want to give a shout-out to the owners of the Corbin Wellness Center. Josh Worthy and Alex Jones have been so gracious and kind to me by hosting the Cannonball Swimming Academy.” Worthy offered several pieces of advice on business that she hadn’t even considered and she appreciates the mentorship. Carmack is the first to say that without their boost of confidence, her success wouldn’t have been possible. She remarked, “Corbin Wellness has around 3000 members, so to consider me as someone who would mesh well with their goal of health and wellness in their community was awesome.”
The Corbin Wellness Center is more like a community of family and friends. Even when the members are unable to exercise as usual, they still drop by to chat or have a cup of coffee. They even come together to have potluck dinners. These same people are big supporters of the swimming student’s accomplishments and often cheer them on.
Carmack’s beginning in the business is almost like something from a fairy tale - it’s hard for her to fathom how it all came together so quickly. Each one of the people who have helped her do the technical end of the business, which she greatly feared, were all highly qualified friends from her past.
Carmack exclaimed, “To now be 33 years old starting a business, and realizing that I knew a fantastic graphic designer (Jordan Young), lawyer (Hannah Mills), and creative writer (Rebecca Griffith). I had all these people at arm’s reach, who know me, and when I needed them all I had to do was, turn over, float - head back, belly up, and say, “Help!” God is good, He is present in these people who were already in my life, ready to help. Being able to collaborate with them is wonderful!
The coaches that Carmack handpicked for the Cannonball Swimming Academy were athletes she had the privilege of coaching at some point in their career and currently coach with her for the Piranhas under Coach Dee Dole. Carmack says that her qualifications for being a coach are as follows: Warmth (an inclusive nature that welcomes new relationships and puts students at ease), Competence (the ability to adjust and modify the Cannonball Academy process to suit the student), and Adaptability (no two people are the same). Bailyn Scent was chosen because she is calm, and has a distinct whimsy that makes learning magical and fun. Tim Jones was chosen because he is highly adaptable in all situations and his self-confident nature leads his students to feel the same confidence in themselves as he coaches them. Jonah Black is a professional swimmer whose attention to detail and calm nature are the perfect attributes of his coaching style.
In addition, the coaches make it a point to know the needs of each swimmer personally and adapt their teaching method to each need. No previous water trauma is ignored and all fears are addressed with reassurance. The coaches begin at the point of the swimmer’s need. Carmack wants to assure all students that “right on the other side of what you fear is an entire world of fun.”
According to Carmack, age doesn’t qualify a person for an exemption, “Life skills are never a bad idea.” The youngest students in her Baby & Best Friend class are nine months old and the oldest student she has taught is fifty-eight years old. In short, age doesn’t matter. Right now, the Cannonball Swimming Academy has over 130 clients that have decided to invest in their children and themselves by learning this life skill. Carmack reiterates, “Swimming is a life skill and lessons are an investment in yourself, no one regrets being a strong swimmer!”
It is Carmack’s goal that swimming lessons one day become part of public education for Southeast Kentucky and she hopes she’s a part of that process. She explains “It’s really ironic to me that parents will spend billions of dollars in the gaming industry for their children and then have to look at solutions for mood disorders and also gaming addiction, but when they invest in their mind, body, and spirit by putting them in sports, (which builds relationships, confidence, and communication skills) it’s an investment in them, their physical health, and their mental well being. You see returns in sports that benefit everyone.”
The Cannonball Swimming Academy focuses on the “fun” of swimming instead of the fear so that students learn to LOVE not just tolerate water, this helps the students progress faster. Carmack noted, “What I really love to see are these little ones and their parents going from fear to confidence. We replace fear with education. Once a student is educated, drowning isn’t an option. The Academy has and teaches a critical thinking method that allows the students to consider what they would do in different “fun” scenarios. Students don’t realize that those same scenarios are actually preparing them for equivalent dangerous situations.
Keysha Hammons is a thankful parent of one of the swimming students. She stated, “I’ve seen Dara take kids who were scared of the water to swimming full lengths of the pool. I knew we just had to have her. My daughter went from pulling her hair and crying to now swimming. Dara is amazing, but she’s turned around and taught others to do the same thing. It’s always good when you can replicate yourself.” Hammons’ decision to put her daughter, Kara, in swimming lessons actually saved her life. Once, while she was in the pool of 8-foot water when someone jumped in the pool on her head. Kara didn’t panic. She went into a floating position and took herself to the side of the pool.
Another parent noted that her son is really hyper and swimming is a great way to allow him to expend his energy.
Kristen Parks has two kids, ages 3 and 5, enrolled in the Cannonball Swimming Academy. She enrolled them because she wanted them to be safe around the pool at home and be able to swim independently around the lake. Her 5-year-old son learned how to swim in one year and her daughter who is 3 has already learned how to float.
It doesn’t matter whether the student needs to learn to swim for fun, for safety, or for competition, Carmack and her team of coaches can meet all of the student’s needs. If you want to learn more about their services, please find them at Cannonball Swimming Academy on Facebook. If you wish to learn about pricing or booking lessons, you can find them at www.cannonballacademy.com.
