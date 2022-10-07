It doesn’t matter if they are loud, soft spoken, energetic, or easy going. They all have tender hearts full of love, patience and forgiveness. Furthermore, they have a vision for the future, a strong passion for Christ, and are relentless in trying times. In fact, they are called and equipped by the Creator of the Universe!
Pastors are a primary part of individual families. They are called upon to join families in marriage, to pray for the sick and injured, to extend comfort in the loss of a loved one, and to give guidance in trying times. They spend hours in travel for visitations, Bible study, prayer, and sermon delivery. Their families are constantly under surveillance and scrutiny. Targeted remarks and gestures are a common occurrence. They have been attacked, mocked, scorned, and many times left with no support in prayer.
October was designated as Pastor Appreciation Month in order for churches to collectively let their pastor(s) know how much they are loved and appreciated. In order to maximize the effort, the second Sunday of each October was declared as Pastor Appreciation Week.
Director of Missions for the Knox Association of Baptists, Mark Keith stated, “The best gifts are the ones that truly reflect the love of the church.”
Some ideas for pastor appreciation are:
Homemade gifts according to member talents.
Letters containing fond memories shared with the pastor or appreciation of their time.
Gift cards for traveling.
A love offering.
A photo album of past events.
To rebind their well worn beloved Bible.
A video with church member messages.
Keith assured, “I’ve been given a little picture frame and a large amount of cash. Both were received with the same appreciation because little is much when given with a big heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.