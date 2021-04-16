Pastor Harvey Valentine, Jr. age 70, the husband of 47 years and 9 months of marriage to Louise Smith Valentine of Day Road, Corbin, passed away on Sunday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Paul Valentine and wife, Angela, Rev. Gilbert Valentine and wife, Lisa all of Corbin, and Bradford Valentine and fiancé, Barbara Puckett of Bedford and William Valentine of Tennessee. He was the brother of Hughie Valentine and wife, Beverly of Smithfield, Preston Valentine and wife, Renee of Jacksonville, Florida, Edward Lee Valentine of LaGrange, Mary Rose Valentine of Bowling Green and Nancy Brock and husband, Jay of North Carolina. He was the grandfather, Ian Meyer, Conner Myer, Angel Valentine, Kelsey Valentine, Montana Valentine, William Valentine, Jr., Isabella Valentine, Brittany Taylor, Jeremy Roberts, Makayla Lowe and Clarissa Faye, he was the great-grandfather of Conner Waters. He is also survived by his best friend, Rusty Allen of Woodbine. He was also a mentor to a very special couple, Kevin & Katie Lawrence. He was also blessed with a host of other relatives, church family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Valentine, Sr. and Maude Rogers Valentine, by his step mother, Marie Collett Valentine whom raised him and was a loving mother to him. By four brothers, Sherman Dale Valentine, Chuck Valentine, Billy Ray Valentine and Albert Paul Valentine.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and the Senior Pastor at the New Harvest Tabernacle in Barbourville until his health would not permit him to pastor any longer. At that time his son, Rev. Gilbert Ray Valentine assumed the full-time pastoral position at the church.
Funeral services for Pastor Harvey Valentine, Jr. will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Valentine Family Cemetery in Corbin. The family of Pastor Harvey Valentine, Jr. will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.
