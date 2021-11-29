Patricia Gail (Dugger) Payne, age 74, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home. Born in Knox County, Ky, she was the daughter of the late Lewis David Dugger and Ruby Fuson Dugger. Patricia worked for many years at AT&T, where she was a supply clerk and fulfilled numerous other roles. She attended Lynn Camp Baptist Church and its WMU, and served as secretary/treasurer of Calvary Cemetery in Corbin. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, and landscaping. She is survived by her son, Jervis David (JD) Payne and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, and Joel Payne; sister, Brenda Gregory and husband Michael; brother, David Lewis Dugger Jr. and wife Sharon; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
