Patsy Ann Owens, age 70, of Keavy, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry "Doc" Sizemore and Sophia Gibson Sizemore; brothers, , Coy Sizemore, E.G. Sizemore, and Sister, Ruth Phillips.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Edward Owens; sons, Claude Chumley and Jeffery Chumley; grandchildren, Crolee Chumley and Sophia Chumley; brothers, Henry Sizemore Jr. and Clayton Sizemore; and by many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 1pm until the time of her funeral service at 3pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.
