Statement by: KCPS
There will be a new face on the sidelines next year coaching the Knox Central boys' basketball team.On Thursday evening, Tony Patterson tendered his resignation as the team's head coach. During his seven seasons, Patterson led the Panthers to seven district titles and three 13th Region titles. He finished with a record of 170-50.
We appreciate the commitment of Coach Patterson as he coached the Panthers to multiple district and region championships. His team's multiple appearances at the Sweet 16 added a renewed excitement to the boys' basketball program and Panther Nation.
We wish Mr. Patterson the best.
