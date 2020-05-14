Mr. Paul Douglas Brock, 77, of Grayson, passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at Gray. He was the son of the late Sam and Mary Couch Brock born on July 2, 1942 at Kettle Island.
Paul was a former General Motors employee and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Logan and Betty Patterson and a brother, Wayne Brock.
Survivors include two children, Paula Partin and husband, Todd, and Tommy Abner all of Gray; two grandchildren, Travis Partin and wife, Elizabeth, and Tyler Partin; five great grandchildren, Emma, Abby, J. T. Levi and Dallas; a special friend, Angeline Addington; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, May 15 with Rev. Garrett Garland officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Todd Partin, Tommy Abner, Travis Partin, Tyler Partin, J. T. Partin and Levi Partin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
