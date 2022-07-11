Mr. Paul Edward Bolton, age 61 of Flat Lick departed this life on Friday, July 8, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Regina (Newman) Bolton and the son of William Eugene Bolton and Irene Marie (Jahn) Bolton born to them on April 13, 1961 in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He had worked as a security installer with C-Tech in Virginia. He was a member of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Barbourville and enjoyed camping and fishing and in his younger years, he loved motorcross.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Eugene and Irene Marie Bolton.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his devoted wife Regina of Flat Lick, two step-sons, Joshua Putman and wife Kelli of Texas and Christopher Newman and wife Elora of Radford, Virginia, two sisters, Chris Alexander and husband Bob of South Carolina and Teresa Chacklee and husband Michael of Woodbridge, Virginia, five grandchildren, Logan Putnum, Layla Putnum, Leah Putnum, Harley Newman and Sawyer Newman. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A memorial service for Mr. Bolton will be held at St. Paul’s Baptist Church on July 23rd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tinsley officiating.
To the Bolton family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
