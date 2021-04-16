Mr. Paul Gray Jr., 52, of Smokey, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 10, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Rita Sue McVey Gray and the late Rev. Paul Gray Sr. born on August 4, 1968 in Grosse Pointe, MI.
Junior was a former drywaller and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing basketball, riding four-wheelers and motorcycles.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Lee “Bones” Gray.
Survivors include his loving mother, Rita Sue Gray of Smokey; a son, Chad Gray of Illinois; two brothers, George William Gray of Cannon and Aaron Phillip Gray and wife, Argie, of Hinkle Branch Road; two special nieces, Rita Ann Gray and Michelle Gray; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, April 16 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Columbus Hensley officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gray Family Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.