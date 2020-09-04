Paul Lester Davis, age 66 of Barbourville was born in Jellico, TN on November 22, 1953 to the late Grover Cleveland Davis and Alma Lee King Davis and departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed working outside, cleaning the house, gardening, fishing, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his wife: Tammy Brown Davis; and a brother: Bernard Wayne Davis preceded him in death.
Paul is survived by his son: Bradley Clifton and wife Laura of Southgate, KY; a brother: Grover Eugene Davis and wife Dianna of Hartsell, CO; and a special niece: April Davis-Tuggle of Somerset, KY; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
