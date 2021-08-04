The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that paving and railroad track repair operations on U.S. 25E (mile point 11.858) in Knox County will begin Tuesday, August 10 at 8 a.m., and is expected to end Wednesday, August 11 at 6 p.m.
Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the northbound lane on Tuesday, August 10 while northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound lane on Wednesday, August 11.
KYTC District 11 crews will perform the paving operations while CSX will perform the railroad track repair operations.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
