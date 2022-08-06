In response to the article about the $1,948,500 grant to help provide water line extensions to the remaining Knox County residents who do not have clean water. I would like to remind everyone that about 30 years ago a democrat County Judge Executive passed a payroll tax with the promise that every county road would be paved and every resident would get clean “city” water. That payroll tax is still being collected so where is the money going now? Don’t get me wrong. I am in favor of everyone having clean water. It just seems that we are paying for it twice. Where does the money come from in the Clean Water Program grant funds from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority? Probably from other tax revenues. Another question(s): Where is the money going that is being collected from the payroll tax? How much is collected from the payroll tax each year? I would like to see a comparison of the county budget before the payroll tax, then right after the payroll tax and this years budget.
Leamon L. Davidson
Commented
