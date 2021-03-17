On Tuesday March 16, 2021 at approximately 9:28 pm the Barbourville Police Department received a call of an accident on N US Highway 25E just before the North Ky. 11 intersection.
Upon arrival officers found that a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle. During the investigation, officers determined that 67-year-old Mertie P. Owens of Heidrick, Ky was crossing the south bound lanes from the emergency lane toward the median when he walked into the path of a blue 2017 Subaru SUV driven by Sandy Fugate of Pineville. Fugate was headed south in the slow lane of US Highway 25E when she struck Owens with her driver side front bumper throwing him into the fast lane.
Owens was treated at the scene by members of the Barbourville Fire Department and Knox County EMS and then transported him to Air Evac at the Barbourville ARH Hospital helipad. No other injuries were reported.
The accident is still under investigation by Officer Eric Martin. Martin was assisted at the scene by Chief Winston Tye, Karl Middleton, Kentucky State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Barbourville Fire Department, and Knox County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.