Mrs. Peggy Joanna Messer, 78, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Patsy Miracle Hatfield born on December 22, 1943 at Arjay.
Peggy was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for family and playing games on her tablet.
In 1963, she united in marriage with Hurless Gene Messer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Messer; a brother, Bruce Hatfield; a niece, Jessica Bays and a great grandson, Tucker Seeman.
Survivors include her loving children, Joanna Gail Montgomery and husband, Fred, of Barbourville, Theresa Darlene Langham and husband, Don, of Chatsworth, GA, Sharon Kay Messer and fiancé, Larry Smith, of Barbourville, Lana Sue Elliott and husband, Johnny, of Corbin, Jennie Marlene Hagin of Dalton, GA, Debbie Bruner and Adam Messer both of Barbourville, Crystal Messer of Corbin, Amy Eversole and husband, Billy, of Flat Lick, Becky Gray of Cannon, Beth Gray and Joey Messer both of Barbourville; a sister, Patricia Bates of London; brothers, Roger Hatfield of Barbourville, Mickey Hatfield of Corbin, Danny Hatfield of Barbourville, Steven Hatfield of Corbin, Marvin, Phillip and Paul Hatfield all of Barbourville and Dennis Hatfield of Corbin; a host of cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, February 22 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Charles Douglas officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Lay Cemetery at Eastridge Branch.
Casket bearers will be her grandsons.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 8 and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
