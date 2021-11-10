Mrs. Peggy Jolene Hart Black went to live with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Conley Guy Black of 65 years.
She was a retiree of the Kentucky State Police Post 11 where she was the first female dispatcher. She was a proud member of both the Women’s Democratic Club and the Eastern Stars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Thomas and Armenia Mae Hill Hart, and one grandson, William Harlen Baker.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by one sister, Margie Bailey of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Johnnie Hart (Betty) of Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter, Beverly Jo Baker (William) of Lexington, Kentucky; two sons: Rodney Black (Helen) of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Clay Black (Judy) of Springhill, Florida; two granddaughters: Nadia Mantle (Doug) of Crestwood, Kentucky, and Armenia Jo Baker of Lexington, Kentucky; one grandson, Conley Black (Kate) of Punta Gorda, Florida; and great grandchildren: Lucas Richardson, Brinna and Bradi Baker Hawkins, Annsley Miller, Nora Black, Teddy Black, and Milo Black. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin. The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
