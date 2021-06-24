Barbourville, Ky. – Peggy Joyce (Johns) Miller, 84, passed away June 19, 2021. Peggy was the daughter of Ethel Mays Johns and William (Bill) Johns, joyfully born to them on January 21, 1937, in Harlan, Kentucky.
Peggy united in marriage to Johnny Ray Miller on April 28, 1961 and to this union, one daughter, Myra Miller was born. A lifelong Kentuckian, Peggy loved spending time with her family and visiting with neighbors. Her favorite pastimes were watching television, raising a garden, and sitting on her front porch.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Mays Johns and William (Bill) Johns.
Left behind to celebrate Peggy’s life is her beloved husband, Johnny Ray Miller; her daughter, Myra Miller Thomas of New Orleans, Louisiana; and her cherished grandchildren, Patrick Miller Thomas of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Avery Claire Thomas Miller (Caleb) of Sulphur, Louisiana.
Services for Mrs. Peggy Joyce (Johns) Miller will be private.
