It’s long been my desire to publish a newspaper that people gladly pick up each week either in the store or from their mailbox. Finding what people want to read about can often be tricky.
In our business, we break down our writing into a few categories, but we have a few leading contenders for the front page. Usually, hard news headlines the top half of the newspaper. Sometimes you’ll hear it referred to as “above the fold” because, as you might have surmised, the half of the newspaper above the horizontal fold is what people see first in a coin box or on a rack at the store. So, naturally, when something is an “above the fold” story we believe it to be of great importance.
Last week’s lead story was about the hazardous stretch of road along Ky. 3439 in the Boone Height community. It’s sad that it takes tragedy and loss of life to get people talking about important changes. Thankfully, those changes to Ky. 3439 were already in motion, just not soon enough to save another life. Nonetheless, the story was our lead hard news story. It has a place of great value, since it affects the most people potentially of the stories we published.
However, taking second billing that week, just below the fold, was our feature aptly titled Our Friend Bert, about community icon and former Advocate reporter Bert Scent. The outpouring of love shown for this tribute to a great man was very encouraging. If Bert wasn’t aware how many people’s lives were touched by him over the years, he need to look no further than the comments on Facebook. From friends and close family to him, I’ve heard from several people since last week thanking us for recognizing Bert’s work and service to the community. As I said in my column, it was long overdue and for that I’m sorry. But I am thankful we finally did get to do it, and it may go down in our annals as one of the most well-received features we’ve printed in the past couple of decades.
Another feature that took on a lot of positive traction last week was the return of our “Way Back When” column, featuring newspaper clippings from The Mountain Advocate 30 years ago. Those are easy and fun for us to do. I’m both a history and news buff, so the chance to look through our history books for fun content is always a treat. I’m glad our readers enjoy it as much as I do.
Not everything tickles everyone’s fancy. That’s okay. We want to hear when you don’t like something, or maybe you just need to vent about something going on in the community. Contrary to most journalists, especially with how we are portrayed in the movies and television, I am a closed book unless otherwise permission is given to talk about something. I want people to know they can call me in confidence and talk to me about something bothering them, or maybe giving me a heads-up on big news about to go down. That’s a level of trust I am proud to have built with many people in our community.
We will always work our hardest to keep that hard-earned trust and respect.
You might not always like what we print, but I hope you can appreciate what we do and why we do it. We are your newspaper.
