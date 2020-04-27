Mr. Perry D. Broughton, 73, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at I U Health Morgan in Martinsville, IN. He was the son of the late Rev. Ben and Donna Mae Lucy Broughton born on January 27, 1947 in Barbourville.
Perry was a former maintenance supervisor and security guard and a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to church, gardening, caring for others, providing a home and food for abandoned animals, and was an avid UK fan.
On July 24, 1965, he united in marriage with Betty Jo Garland in Barbourville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Joe, Frank, and Rev. Jackie Dean Broughton and a sister, Mary Lou Wright.
Survivors include his children, Syndee Gail Knight and husband, Robert of Martinsville, IN, Cathy Ann Reed and husband, Justin, Bobbi Jo Broughton, Autumn Rose Harden and husband, Josh, all of Bloomington, IN, Perry Broughton Jr. and wife, Joy of Bedford, IN, and Dorene Michelle Cook of Missoula, MT; nine grandchildren Levi Cook, Eliana Reed, and Icelyn Harden of Bloomington; Cody, Nala, Asland, and Ariel McDaniel of Bedford, and Lexi and Phoenix Cook of Missoula, MT; one great-grandchild Arianna Cook of Missoula, MT; twelve brothers and sisters, Louise Garland and husband, Albert, of Cannon, Beverly Garland and husband, Linus, of Gray, Eueline Garland of Barbourville, Martha Wilson, and Benny Broughton and wife, Rose, all of Barbourville, Donna Mae Garland and husband, Jerry, of Cannon, Sandra Smith and husband, J. B., of Woollum, Rev. Leslie Broughton and wife, Sherry, and Joan Smith and husband, Doyle, all of Barbourville, Sherry Smith and husband, Jessie, of Woollum, Dorcus Brittain and husband, Jim, of Barbourville and Tommy Broughton and wife, Teresa, of New Bethel; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, May 1 with Rev. Garrett Garland and Rev. Leslie Broughton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be his family.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday between 12:30 and 1:30 P.M. For your safety, we ask that you remain in your vehicle.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, 66 Busy Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
