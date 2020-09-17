Pete Webb, age 54 of Barbourville, KY was born in Knox County, KY on October 16, 1965 to Pete Mills and Charlene Webb and departed this life on September 10, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by a host of cousins.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Pete Webb will be conducted on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Carnes Epperson Cemetery with Rev. Larry Sowders officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends and family will gather at the Carnes Epperson Cemetery for the service. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Pete Webb, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
