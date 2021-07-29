Over 300 people have signed a petition started today asking the Barbourville Independent Board of Education to reinstate Highschool Boys Basketball Coach Cody Messer.
The petition was created on change.org earlier today by a group called Barbourville City School Boys Basketball Supporters. The petition aims to have Messer reinstated after his firing earlier this week. Messer was terminated via a letter that stated “As of July 27, 2021 your tenure as Head Boys basketball coach has been terminated.”
Messer’s firing sparked an instant uproar on social media. In a statement the Advocate, Superintendent Dennis Messer said “Under the advisement of my board attorney, the issue is a confidential personnel issue, and we decided to go in a different direction."
The petition states that “this action was taken unnecessarily abruptly and without consideration from those that voted board members into their position with respect to do what was best for students.” Although no further reasoning for Messer’s firing has been given, the petition also states that “Any evidence against Cody Messer within his performance as a basketball coach was not justified in his termination as head basketball coach and we are calling for his reinstatement.”
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.