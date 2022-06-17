The only thing higher than the temperature on Thursday was the turnout for the first of two Panther Football League skills camps. Athletes, parents, and coaches braved the sweltering temperatures to get a jumpstart on honing their skills for the upcoming summer football season.
Members of the Knox Central High School football team and coaches, as well as first-year head coach Dustin Buckner, were teaching young players proper footwork, technique, and of course, how to stay hydrated during excessive heat.
Players were grouped off by age, and put into stations for short periods of time, with water breaks every five to 10 minutes. The athletes received instruction on agility, strength, and fundamentals.
Thursday's camp was the first of two this summer, with the second camp scheduled for July 11.
