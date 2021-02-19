Phillip Nicholas "Nick" Davenport, age 19, passed away on Sunday February 14, 2021.
Nick was born on February 27, 2001 in Corbin, Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of Whitley County High School.
He was preceded in death by his special great grandparents, Rev. Henry and Sarah Hall; maternal Nana, Donna Hall; brother, Jeremiah Davenport; and paternal grandmother, Della Turner.
Nick is survived by his mother, Sarah Davenport and Robert Love; Papaw, David Nicholas Hall; brother and sisters, Little David Hall, Mackenzie Love, and Erica Love; two maternal aunts, Geneva Pennington (John), and Christina Hampton (Shelby), and one maternal uncle, Henry Hall; father, Phillip Davenport and step mother, Elizabeth Davenport; brother, Elijah Davenport, step brothers and step sister, Dakota Brown, Samuel Gross, and Kendell Lewis; paternal aunt and uncle Connie and Russell Davenport; special cousins, the remaining 4 of the 5 Musketeers and their sidekicks Jacob Hall, Emily and David Hacker, Michelle Bain and Byron Thomas, and Rebekah Hall; also by a host of close family and friends who will always carry him in their hearts.
Visitation will be from 6-9pm on Saturday February 20, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday February 21st with Pastor Josh Griffith and Shelby Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Luke Perry, Steve Hall, Russell Hall, James Hall, Drew Timmins, Jacob Hall, and Wesley Hall.
Those attending either the visitation or funeral are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.
Those not attending will be able to view the funeral service on the funeral home's Facebook live feed.
