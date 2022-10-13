The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday evening at in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Barbourville.

The honorees for the evening included:

• 2022 Woman of the Year - Marcia Dixon

• 2022 Man of the Year - Ronnie Messer

• Governor James D. Black Award - Carnell Sprinkles (posthumously)

• Organization of the Year - Barbourville Fire Department

The evening was sponsored by several local businesses, individuals and organizations and dinner was catered by David's Steakhouse.  

