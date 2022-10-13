The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday evening at in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Barbourville.
The honorees for the evening included:
• 2022 Woman of the Year - Marcia Dixon
• 2022 Man of the Year - Ronnie Messer
• Governor James D. Black Award - Carnell Sprinkles (posthumously)
• Organization of the Year - Barbourville Fire Department
The evening was sponsored by several local businesses, individuals and organizations and dinner was catered by David's Steakhouse.
