The Knox Central Middle School cheer squad took home a first runner-up finish on Tuesday night in the gameday cheer competition at the Corbin Arena. There were four different categories in total for the competition. Knox was in the middle school gameday category, along with Clay and Corbin. North Laurel middle and Jackson County were in the middle school extra large and large categories, and Burning Springs and Manchester were in the elementary gameday category. 

