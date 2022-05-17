The Knox Central Panthers claimed their seventh consecutive district championship after defeating the Barbourville Tigers in the championship game at Knox Central on Tuesday.
The game remained close until the fourth inning, when Knox Central poured on four runs, allowing the Panthers to pull away and inevitably claim victory, and their seventh district championship in a row.
Austin Bargo was bad news for opposing pitchers on Tuesday, driving in four on two hits to lead Knox Central Panthers past Barbourville 11-5. Bargo drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the third, a groundout in the fourth, and a walk in the sixth.
Knox Central took the lead on a double in the first inning. The Panthers put up four runs in the fourth inning. Cayden Collins, Bargo, and Colton Price all drove in runs in the frame.
Casey Bright was credited with the victory for Knox. Bright went seven innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out six.
Matthew Warren took the loss for the Tigers, surrendering four runs on one hit over two innings.
Bargo led Knox with two hits in three at bats. The Panthers tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Bargo led the way with two. Barbourville racked up nine hits in the game. Jacob Lundy, Jordan Collins, and Kieran Pearson each had multiple hits for the Tigers.
"Last year we had a tough season," said Barbourville coach Sam Creasy. "This season, they've really progressed. They look much better than last year. We're still young, so the future is looking very bright. We've got a lot to build off of."
Finishing runners-up in the district, Barbourville advanced to the regional tournament. "I really feel like this group will come together next week in the regional tournament, and no matter who we get, they will play well."
"That 2019 regional runner-up was magic," he said. "We have a few guys on this team that played on that team, so they have an understanding of how to win in the postseason. We are really going to rely on those guys to help us stay composed and play our style of baseball."
Following his team's seventh consecutive district title, Knox Central coach Mike Bright stated how the team's success is exactly what he sat out to accomplish when he took the head coaching job in 2016.
"When we started this in 2016, that was the goal," he said. "It starts with little steps; win games, win the district, win the region. These guys have played well and gotten better throughout the season. We started off rough, but eventually found our groove. This is what we're here to do."
"We're where we want to be right now," he added. "We've got some very young guys out here. With youth, you're going to hit some bumps. I feel like our guys have done a good job of navigating adversity, and improving as individuals. Collectively, I feel like that has allowed us to have success."
"I feel like we've been pitching well all year," he added in finality. "We've had several guys on the mound that have done a tremendous job for us throughout the season. Offensively, we've gotten a lot better. We take advantage of mistakes, and that's what we intend to do in the region."
