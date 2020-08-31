Nies

Pieter Hubertus Nies, 90, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home.

Born in The Hague in The Netherlands, he was the son of the late Pieter Jacobus and Margriet Vegter Nies. He served in the Dutch Navy and belonged to the Dutch Reform Church. Coming to the United States in 1957, he made his way to Kentucky eventually to train as an office machine technician with IBM in Lexington. He settled his family in Corbin and represented the company working in this area. Pieter enjoyed gardening, woodworking, oil painting, working with the Corbin Community Backpack Program and the Senior Boxes program at Corbin Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Cornelia A. Nies; a sister, Hubertha Nies; and a grandson, Joey Nies.

Survivors include three children: Robert Nies and wife Karen, Patricia Nies, and Michael Nies and wife Zoe Ann; six grandchildren: Angela Riley, Todd Nies, Robin Britton, Heather Nies, Beth Hicks, and Brian Hicks; and fourteen great grandchildren.

